IATA: Gender diversity in aviation is improving but more needs to be done

IATA announced (08-Mar-2024) the aviation industry's commitment to improving gender balance is "starting to deliver results". Details include:

increased from 6.6% in 2013 to 10.3% in 2023. IATA said the share has been "rising steadily", by up to almost 1pp p/a. The overall number of female pilots doubled from around 39,000 to around 83,000 between 2013 and 2023; The female proportion of the total number of pilots is greatest in the early age cohorts of 14 to 15 years and 16 to 19 years, representing nearly one quarter of the mostly trainee pilots in 2023. IATA noted the female share of the total "steadily declines" thereafter, particularly in "prime working" years. This includes a "significant" 6.1pp decline in the share in the 20 to 24 age cohort to 16.8%. The share falls to 8.9% for the 40 to 44 years cohort, 3.5% for the 75 to 79 range and 2.7% for 80 and over;

Gender representation in other aviation professions lags "even further behind". In 2023, only 3% of all aircraft mechanics certified in the US were female and only 6% of repair staff and 4% of flight engineers. IATA said a "slightly better" gender balance has already been achieved within the dispatcher category, where 20% were female in 2023.

IATA stated while the progress is encouraging, the airline industry remains a "heavily male dominated sector". IATA added: "More needs to be done to make it an attractive and viable career option for women throughout their working life. Although there is no simple solution to this issue, any such initiatives must span the industry and be undertaken in a conscious and coordinated manner". [more - original PR]