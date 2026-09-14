IATA: Fuel cost management becoming 'increasingly challenging' for airlines

IATA projected airline fuel costs would rise nearly 40% year-on-year to USD350 billion in 2026, with jet fuel averaging USD152 per barrel and crack spreads averaging an "historic high" USD57 per barrel; it noted many airlines hedged crude rather than crack spread risk, leaving exposure to widening spreads1. IATA also reported Middle Eastern jet fuel output fell by about 640,000 barrels/day in Mar-2026 to Jun-2026, with Europe, North America and West Africa lifting yields to offset shortages after the Iran conflict2.