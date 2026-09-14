14-Sep-2026 10:50 AM
IATA: Fuel cost management becoming 'increasingly challenging' for airlines
IATA Economics stated (11-Sep-2026) fuel is the largest operating expense for airlines, and highlighted the following details:
- Given the "historically strong correlation" between jet fuel and crude oil prices, airlines have been able to manage fuel price exposure primarily through crude oil market risks. However, this strong correlation has weakened in recent years following the post-COVID recovery in oil demand;
- The market is now experiencing "higher and more volatile crack spreads", and the recent average crack spread is over USD12 per barrel higher than the pre-COVID average. Challenges in the refining sector were already lifting expectations for higher average crack spreads from the lows in 2020 to 2021, but the increased volatility since then was unexpected;
- A consistent but uneven decline in refining capacity, particularly in developed economies, has intensified the supply concentration risks that were already present in crude oil markets. Regions with shrinking refining capacity have become increasingly dependent on imports from surplus regions, exposing them to external supply shocks;
- Diesel tends to be the "major driver" of refinery profits. Disruptions in the middle distillate and notably diesel markets can have a disproportionate impact on jet fuel availability and pricing;
- The war in Iran has "crystalised the vulnerabilities in the jet fuel supply chains yet further, making fuel cost management increasingly challenging for airlines", in addition to the impact of the higher price of jet fuel. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IATA projected airline fuel costs would rise nearly 40% year-on-year to USD350 billion in 2026, with jet fuel averaging USD152 per barrel and crack spreads averaging an "historic high" USD57 per barrel; it noted many airlines hedged crude rather than crack spread risk, leaving exposure to widening spreads1. IATA also reported Middle Eastern jet fuel output fell by about 640,000 barrels/day in Mar-2026 to Jun-2026, with Europe, North America and West Africa lifting yields to offset shortages after the Iran conflict2.