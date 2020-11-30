30-Nov-2020 10:28 AM
IATA expecting COVID-19 vaccines will be deployed in 2H2021
IATA reported (27-Nov-2020) the following from its latest industry forecast:
- COVID-19 vaccines will be deployed in 2H2021;
- There will still be vaccine production and distribution challenges and recovery of air travel demand will "take time and be uneven" between emerging and developed markets;
- IATA anticipates airline cash burn until 2022, projecting a further USD75 billion of cash to be burned between 4Q2020 and mid 2021;
- Availability of the vaccine will allow travel demand to rebound only in 2H2020;
- There is a possibility of turning cash positive at aggregate level only in 4Q2021;
- Government support or progress on the use of testing to accelerate market opening will be "critical" for the survival of airlines in many regions over the next six to nine months. [more - original PR]