IATA: European RPK growth moderates in Aug-2017

IATA reported (05-Oct-2017) Aug-2017 Air Passenger Market Analysis shows European international traffic (RPK) growth of 6.9% year-on-year in Aug-2017, down from 7.9% in Jul-2017.
- According to IATA, the upward trend in seasonally adjusted RPKs has slowed considerably since late-2016. International RPKs have risen at an annualized rate of around 3% since Feb-2017 - around a quarter of the pace seen during 2H2016 – and slightly below the pace of capacity growth over the same period;
- International traffic flown on routes within Europe have "fallen back" in seasonally adjusted terms in recent months, despite a strengthening economic backdrop in the region. This may in part reflect a period of normalisation after the very strong upward trend in traffic in 2H2016, but is something that we will continue to monitor closely;
- Seasonally adjusted traffic conditions on the Europe-Asia route have also weakened in recent months, with seasonally adjusted traffic volumes currently back at where they stood in Feb-2017. [more - original PR]