IATA director general calls for formal framework to assess competing plans for Heathrow expansion
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Background ✨
Arora Group detailed its amended Heathrow West Limited plan, proposing a new western Terminal six and a phased third runway, with an initial 2400m runway avoiding M25 works and first phase targeted for 2035; it also sought a formal assessment framework led by the UK CAA.1 IAG CEO Luis Gallego and Virgin Atlantic Airways CEO Corneel Koster both described the two-phase Heathrow West scheme as credible and worth UK Government consideration, citing affordability benefits.2 3 Heathrow Airline Operators Committee CEO Nigel Wicking said the proposal reflected commercial realities and argued all schemes should face comparable data, consistent assumptions and independent scrutiny.4