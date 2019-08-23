Become a CAPA Member
23-Aug-2019 8:35 AM

IATA: Confidence in Hong Kong experiences steepest decline in a decade

IATA, in its Aug-2019 North Asia regional briefing, stated (22-Aug-2019) confidence in the Hong Kong economy had its steepest decline in a decade, reflecting softening demand conditions due to the broader impacts of the ongoing US-China trade tensions and the social disruptions in the special administrative region. However, overall Chinese business confidence improved in Jul-2019, reflecting the positive impact of tax reductions supporting the economy. [more - original PR]

