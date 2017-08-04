IATA: China's domestic air traffic demand 'surged' in Jun-2017

IATA reported (03-Aug-2017) China's domestic traffic "surged" 17.6% in Jun-2017. Growth was ahead of the 1H2017 average growth of 15.2%. IATA stated there continues to be little sign of any slowdown in the traffic trend and 2Q2017 GDP figures were stronger than expected. Air travel demand is continuing to be stimulated by supply factors, including ongoing growth in the number of unique airport-pair routes served, which ultimately translates into time savings for passengers. [more - original PR]