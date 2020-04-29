IATA CEO: Cargo 'the bright spot for the industry', but governments must address issues

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (28-Apr-2020) air cargo "is the bright spot for the industry because it is the only part that is operating and earning revenue at any scale". However, Mr de Juniac said challenges remain and airlines continue to face "delays and difficulties" because governments are yet to fully address the following "fundamental issues":

It takes too long to get approvals for special or charter operations;

Some governments are still treating operating crew as if they were arriving passengers. Crew must be exempted from special quarantine measures;

It remains difficult to secure proper facilities to process cargo or to rest crew.

Mr de Juniac stated: "These problems are not new and we are making some progress in addressing them. But it's taking far too long".