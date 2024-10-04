IATA: Cargo sector achieves second consecutive month of record year to date demand in Aug-2024

IATA director general Willie Walsh reported (03-Oct-2024) "good news" in air cargo markets for Aug-2024, with the sector recording a second consecutive month of record high demand for the year to date. Mr Walsh noted yields are up 11.7% compared to 2023, 2% compared to Jul-2024 and 46% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Mr Walsh added: "This strong performance is underpinned by slow but steady growth in global trade, booming e-commerce, and continuing capacity constraints on maritime shipping". [more - original PR]