IATA calls for more countries to sign up to the 2014 ICAO Montreal Protocol on unruly passengers

IATA called (28-Aug-2019) on more countries to sign up to the ICAO Montreal Protocol 2014 (MP14) to deal with unruly passengers on flights. According to IATA statistics, in 2017 a disruptive incident happened once every 1053 flights. In 2016 it was once every 1424 flights. MP14 gives the state of scheduled landing the necessary jurisdiction to deal with unruly passengers, and also covers third party countries in case a flight is rerouted. It will only come into force once 22 states have endorsed the procedure. At present, 21 states have ratified MP14, with Kazakhstan, Paraguay and Turkey the latest to commit. [more - original PR]