IATA: Brazil's domestic market could reach 2019 levels in 2021

Gol sales and marketing director Eduardo Bernardes stated Gol could reach 80% to 90% of 2019 levels by mid 2021 while "complete recovery will depend on how big corporations react" (Valor, 29-Sep-2020). LATAM Airlines Brasil's recovery will take over three years due to the carrier's higher reliance on international operations and the weakening of the BRL against the USD. IATA country manger Brazil Dany Oliveira stated Brazil's domestic segment could reach 2019 levels in 2021.