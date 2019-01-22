Become a CAPA Member
22-Jan-2019 1:58 PM

IATA: Aviation leaders call on US Government to end shutdown

IATA announced (21-Jan-2019) aviation leaders have called on the US Government to address the government shutdown that is affecting the US aviation industry. In a letter to President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leaser Mitch McConnell, industry organisations stated: "Civil aviation alone supports more than 7% of the US gross domestic product and USD1.5 trillion of economic impact, creating over 11.5 million jobs, but this shutdown is hampering our ability to function effectively". [more - original PR]

