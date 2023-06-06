IATA appoints new board of governors chair

IATA appointed (05-Jun-2023) RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo as IATA board of governors (BoG) chair for a one year term. Ms Makolo succeeds Pegasus Airlines chairperson Mehmet Tevfik Nane. Mr Nane will continue to serve on the BoG. Ms Makolo has served on the BoG since Nov-2020 and becomes the 81st chair and the first woman to take on the role. Ms Makolo said: "Leading a medium-sized airline in Africa gives me a unique perspective on issues that airlines hold in common. At the top of the agenda are decarbonization, improving safety, the transformation to modern airline retailing, and ensuring we have cost-efficient infrastructure". IATA director general Willie Walsh said: "I look forward to working with Yvonne as we tackle the important challenges of sustainability, rebuilding the aviation workforce while growing diversity and reinforcing the global standards that are so critical for efficient connectivity". IATA announced IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers will serve as BoG chair from Jun-2024, following Ms Makolo's term. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]