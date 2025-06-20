IATA and A4E urge European Parliament to reject proposal for compulsory cabin bag allowance

IATA and Airlines for Europe (A4E) criticised (19-Jun-2025) the European Parliament's efforts to make cabin baggage allowance compulsory for all passengers. A4E stated the proposed amendment to legislation "overrides the commercial freedom of airlines guaranteed under EU legislation and needlessly imposes a service on travellers who prefer to fly light", adding: "The result will be higher costs for millions of passengers who neither need nor use an extra trolley bag". IATA director general Willie Walsh stated: "When regulators meddle in commercial or operational issues they don't understand, they usually get it wrong. Our consumer research tells us that the majority of travellers want to pay the lowest price possible for their ticket and buy the additional services they need. That's the complete opposite of an amendment that will force airlines to re-bundle their offering". An IATA survey found that 72% of travellers agreed with the statement: 'I prefer to pay the lowest price possible for my air ticket, and pay extra for any additional services I need'. The survey also found that approximately 30% of travellers pay to bring a bag on board. Mr Walsh added: "If EU Parliamentarians insist on regulating where regulation is not needed, they should be prepared to take responsibility for its negative consequences". [more - original PR - IATA] [more - original PR - A4E]