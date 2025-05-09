IAG group sustainability officer: 'Climate change is influenced by science and not politics'

International Airlines Group (IAG) group sustainability officer Jonathon Counsell, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "This is about climate change, and we're all disappointed in some of the political narrative that is going on". Mr Counsell said: "Climate change is influenced by science and not politics, and this problem is not going away". He said: "Aviation delivers huge social and economic benefits but we need to reduce emissions". Mr Counsell noted sustainable aviation fuel "is expensive today, but prices are going to come down".