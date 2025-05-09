Loading
9-May-2025 9:45 AM

IAG group sustainability officer: 'Climate change is influenced by science and not politics'

International Airlines Group (IAG) group sustainability officer Jonathon Counsell, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "This is about climate change, and we're all disappointed in some of the political narrative that is going on". Mr Counsell said: "Climate change is influenced by science and not politics, and this problem is not going away". He said: "Aviation delivers huge social and economic benefits but we need to reduce emissions". Mr Counsell noted sustainable aviation fuel "is expensive today, but prices are going to come down".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More