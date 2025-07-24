Hubei International Cargo Airlines completes incorporation
Hubei International Cargo Airlines completed (23-Jul-2025) its incorporation on 21-Jul-2025 with startup capital of CNY10 billion (USD1.40 billion). The carrier is jointly funded by Reignwood Aviation Group, with a 90% stake, and Ezhou Changda Investment Holding Group, with a 10% stake. It will operate from Ezhou Huahu International Airport, with approval for launch of operations expected by Jun-2026. Hubei International Cargo Airlines plans to operate a fleet of 20 widebody freighters to 10 international destinations in the first five years, expanding the fleet to 50 aircraft in 15 years. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Ezhou Huahu International Airport, the base for Hubei International Cargo Airlines, was renamed following CAAC approval in May-2024 and is China's first air cargo and logistics hub approved as an international airport. In 2024, it ranked as the fifth busiest airport in China by cargo volume, handling 1.03 million tons, and currently offers 17 international cargo routes to 19 destinations and 48 domestic cargo routes1 2.