Hubei International Cargo Airlines completes incorporation

Hubei International Cargo Airlines completed (23-Jul-2025) its incorporation on 21-Jul-2025 with startup capital of CNY10 billion (USD1.40 billion). The carrier is jointly funded by Reignwood Aviation Group, with a 90% stake, and Ezhou Changda Investment Holding Group, with a 10% stake. It will operate from Ezhou Huahu International Airport, with approval for launch of operations expected by Jun-2026. Hubei International Cargo Airlines plans to operate a fleet of 20 widebody freighters to 10 international destinations in the first five years, expanding the fleet to 50 aircraft in 15 years. [more - Aviation Week]