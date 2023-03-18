Howden Group Holdings head of travel operations and providers: We’re hoping to see more SAF

Howden Group Holdings head of travel operations and providers Kate Scully, speaking at CAPA Airline Leader Summit, stated (17-Mar-2023) "we're hoping to see more SAF, we're hoping to see more sustainability, which will help us not having to reduce travel". Ms Scully continued "we have to look to push the most sustainable options", and added "if we can get that 30% off [emissions reduction] a route by switching carrier we'll do that".