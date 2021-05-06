Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-May-2021 4:47 PM

Houston Airport System pax up 18.4% to 3.1m in Mar-2021

Houston Airports System, via its official website, reported (30-Apr-2021) the following combined traffic highlights for Houston Ellington Airport, Houston William P Hobby Airport and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport for Mar-2021:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More