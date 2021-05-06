6-May-2021 4:47 PM
Houston Airport System pax up 18.4% to 3.1m in Mar-2021
Houston Airports System, via its official website, reported (30-Apr-2021) the following combined traffic highlights for Houston Ellington Airport, Houston William P Hobby Airport and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport for Mar-2021:
- Passengers: 3.1 million, +18.4% year-on-year;
- William P Hobby Airport: 891,649, +46.2%;
- George Bush Airport: 2.2 million, +10.0%;
- Cargo: 43,650 tonnes, +8.3%;
- William P Hobby Airport: 1282 tonnes, +57.3%;
- George Bush Airport: 42,368 tonnes, +7.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 50,768, -3.2%;
- William P Hobby Airport: 15,180, +19.4%;
- George Bush Airport: 29,641, -12.9%;
- Ellington Airport: 5947, -4.7%.