Horizon Airways receives first Tecnam P2012 STOL aircraft

Tecnam and Saint Barth Executive deployed a P2012 STOL on the Sint Maarten-Saint Barthelemy route on 30-Apr-2026, indicating growing airline use of the variant on short-field island sectors1. In Australia, Tecnam appointed Melbourne Essendon Fields-based Avionics 2000 as an official P2012 service centre, strengthening local support capability2. Tecnam also reported Torres Strait Air as Australia's launch customer for the 11-seat P2012 Traveller, with options for three STOL versions3.