22-May-2026 12:44 PM
Horizon Airways receives first Tecnam P2012 STOL aircraft
Horizon Airways introduced (20-May-2026) one Tecnam P2012 STOL aircraft for deployment on services from Horn Island to communities in the Torres Strait and Northern Cape. The nine seat aircraft is the first of its type in Australia. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Tecnam and Saint Barth Executive deployed a P2012 STOL on the Sint Maarten-Saint Barthelemy route on 30-Apr-2026, indicating growing airline use of the variant on short-field island sectors1. In Australia, Tecnam appointed Melbourne Essendon Fields-based Avionics 2000 as an official P2012 service centre, strengthening local support capability2. Tecnam also reported Torres Strait Air as Australia's launch customer for the 11-seat P2012 Traveller, with options for three STOL versions3.