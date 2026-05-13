13-May-2026 3:02 PM
Saint Barth Executive deploys P2012 STOL on Sint Maarten-Saint Barthelemy service
Tecnam and Saint Barth Executive deployed (12-May-2026) Tecnam P2012 STOL aircraft on Sint Maarten-Saint Barthelemy service on 30-Apr-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Tecnam continued to place the P2012 family with operators globally, including delivering a P2012 Traveller to Aerovías DAP on 02-Apr-2026 for Porvenir services1. In the Caribbean, Tecnam previously planned a third P2012 STOL delivery to Air Inter Iles for its Guadeloupe–Saint Barthélemy VIP operation, which ran three times daily and rose to six in high season2.