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    13-May-2026 3:02 PM

    Saint Barth Executive deploys P2012 STOL on Sint Maarten-Saint Barthelemy service

    Tecnam and Saint Barth Executive deployed (12-May-2026) Tecnam P2012 STOL aircraft on Sint Maarten-Saint Barthelemy service on 30-Apr-2026. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Tecnam continued to place the P2012 family with operators globally, including delivering a P2012 Traveller to Aerovías DAP on 02-Apr-2026 for Porvenir services1. In the Caribbean, Tecnam previously planned a third P2012 STOL delivery to Air Inter Iles for its Guadeloupe–Saint Barthélemy VIP operation, which ran three times daily and rose to six in high season2.

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