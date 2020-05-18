Hong Kong preliminary arrivals down 99.9% for Apr-2020

Hong Kong Tourism Board reported (15-May-2020) 4100 visitors arrived in Hong Kong in Apr-2020, a decline of almost 100% year-on-year, citing stringent immigration control and quarantine measures implemented by governments around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Preliminary arrivals are as follows:

Visitor arrivals: 4125, -99.9% year-on-year; Mainland China : 2945, -99.9%; Non mainland: 1180, -99.9%; Short haul: 574, -99.9%; Long haul: 484, -99.9%; New markets: 76, -99.9%. [more - original PR]

