18-May-2020 10:41 AM

Hong Kong preliminary arrivals down 99.9% for Apr-2020

Hong Kong Tourism Board reported (15-May-2020) 4100 visitors arrived in Hong Kong in Apr-2020, a decline of almost 100% year-on-year, citing stringent immigration control and quarantine measures implemented by governments around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Preliminary arrivals are as follows:

  • Visitor arrivals: 4125, -99.9% year-on-year;
    • Mainland China: 2945, -99.9%;
    • Non mainland: 1180, -99.9%;
      • Short haul: 574, -99.9%;
      • Long haul: 484, -99.9%;
      • New markets: 76, -99.9%. [more - original PR]

