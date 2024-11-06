Hong Kong Airport to open 11 SKIES mall in 2025 ahead of more airport city projects

Airport Authority Hong Kong acting CEO Vivian Cheung, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) the 11 SKIES retail and entertainment mall at Hong Kong International Airport's Sky City will open in mid 2025. Ms Cheung said many new airport city projects will be introduced over the next six to seven years, including the expansion of the AsiaWorld Expo facility, which will commence "very soon" and be complete by 2028. Ms Cheung said Hong Kong Airport will expand its gallery and art storage facilities to support Hong Kong's aim to become the world's largest art trading hub. The airport will also expand its gold storage facilities.