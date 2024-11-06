Loading
Hong Kong Airport aims to commission three runway system on 28-Nov-2024

Airport Authority Hong Kong announced (05-Nov-2024) it aims to commission the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) three runway system on 28-Nov-2024, after securing the required aerodrome licence in Nov-2024. As previously reported by CAPA, HKIA commissioned its third runway in Jul-2022 and subsequently suspended operations on its centre runway to undertake reconfiguration works. Following the completion of the works in Sep-2024, the airport is preparing to commence three runway system operations. [more - original PR]

