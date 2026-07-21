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    21-Jul-2026 12:28 PM

    Honeywell Aerospace to provide avionics, power systems to IndiGo's 810-aircraft A320neo Family order

    Honeywell Aerospace announced (20-Jul-2026) it was selected to provide avionics and power systems to support IndiGo's order of 810 new A320neo Family aircraft. The agreement is Honeywell Aerospace's "largest-ever commercial equipage and service deal". Alongside the new equipment, Honeywell Aerospace will deliver comprehensive aftermarket support to ensure long-term reliability and efficiency. The company has supported IndiGo's operations since 2015 across its existing fleet of more than 400 aircraft. Under the new agreement, Honeywell Aerospace will supply:

    • 131-9A auxiliary power units, designed to deliver reliable onboard power while supporting efficient aircraft operation;
    • Advanced weather radar systems to help pilots identify and avoid adverse weather conditions;
    • Traffic collision avoidance systems (TCAS) which provide pilots with enhanced situational awareness and help improve flight safety;
    • Flight management systems that enable efficient route planning and flying. [more - original PR]

    Background

    IndiGo awarded Thales an 11-year avionics maintenance support contract covering its current 430 A320 Family aircraft and on-order fleet of more than 800 Airbus narrowbodies, with repairs handled at Thales’ Gurugram avionics MRO facility opened in Mar-2025.1 IndiGo also signed an MoU with CFM for more than 1000 LEAP-1A engines to power 510 A320neo Family aircraft, including long-term material services and support for an upcoming engine MRO facility.2

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