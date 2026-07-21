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    21-Jul-2026 12:23 PM

    IndiGo signs MoU with CFM International for more than 1000 LEAP-1A engines

    IndiGo signed (20-Jul-2026) an MoU with CFM International for an order of more than 1000 LEAP-1A engines to power 510 A320neo Family aircraft, the largest single order ever placed for LEAP engines and a record for CFM. The MoU also includes CFM's extensive support in establishing IndiGo's upcoming engine MRO facility and support for IndiGo's growing fleet through a long term material services agreement - including the supply of spare parts - to ensure high dispatch reliability and predictable costs as the airline further scales its operations. IndiGo CEO designate Willie Walsh stated: "CFM has been a trusted partner in our growth journey since 2016, supporting a fleet that now exceeds 375 A320/A321 Family aircraft", adding: "The LEAP engine's industry-leading proven reliability makes it the ideal choice to support our scale, operational resilience and sustainability ambitions". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    IndiGo’s Airbus pipeline expanded in Jun-2023 with a firm order for 500 A320 Family aircraft for delivery in 2030-2035, taking its total Airbus orderbook to 1330 while leaving engine selection to be decided later, according to CEO Pieter Elbers.1 IndiGo continued inducting LEAP-powered A320neo/A321neo aircraft in 2024-2025, including deliveries on 12-Jun-2024, 09-Aug-2024, 15-Sep-2024 and 10-Oct-2025.2 3 4 5

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