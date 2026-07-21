IndiGo signs MoU with CFM International for more than 1000 LEAP-1A engines

IndiGo signed (20-Jul-2026) an MoU with CFM International for an order of more than 1000 LEAP-1A engines to power 510 A320neo Family aircraft, the largest single order ever placed for LEAP engines and a record for CFM. The MoU also includes CFM's extensive support in establishing IndiGo's upcoming engine MRO facility and support for IndiGo's growing fleet through a long term material services agreement - including the supply of spare parts - to ensure high dispatch reliability and predictable costs as the airline further scales its operations. IndiGo CEO designate Willie Walsh stated: "CFM has been a trusted partner in our growth journey since 2016, supporting a fleet that now exceeds 375 A320/A321 Family aircraft", adding: "The LEAP engine's industry-leading proven reliability makes it the ideal choice to support our scale, operational resilience and sustainability ambitions". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]