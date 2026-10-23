Hokkaido Airports targets Southeast Asia to ease seasonal capacity strain

Hokkaido Airports MD of aviation business development Minoru Onuma stated (21-Oct-2026) Southeast Asia is a priority for further growth, citing "strong economic growth" and rising demand for travel to Hokkaido. However, peak winter demand and busy daytime periods create capacity constraints. Hokkaido Airports is seeking to attract services in quieter periods through targeted incentives and market analysis, with Southeast Asian schedules offering opportunities to use available slots. Hokkaido Airports is also promoting spring travel to Southeast Asian visitors as part of a broader effort to reduce international seasonality. [more - Aviation Week]