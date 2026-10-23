Hokkaido Airports targets Southeast Asia to ease seasonal capacity strain
Hokkaido Airports MD of aviation business development Minoru Onuma stated (21-Oct-2026) Southeast Asia is a priority for further growth, citing "strong economic growth" and rising demand for travel to Hokkaido. However, peak winter demand and busy daytime periods create capacity constraints. Hokkaido Airports is seeking to attract services in quieter periods through targeted incentives and market analysis, with Southeast Asian schedules offering opportunities to use available slots. Hokkaido Airports is also promoting spring travel to Southeast Asian visitors as part of a broader effort to reduce international seasonality. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Hokkaido Airports director aviation business development Keikou Venske told the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia that Southeast Asia was "a very important market", citing a growing middle class and improved affordability of travel to Japan.1 Ms Venske added that Southeast Asian flights could use morning arrival slots in Hokkaido ahead of North Asia services in the afternoon, improving utilisation of airport resources.1