9-Dec-2021 12:20 PM

HNA Group: Management of aviation business transferred to new strategic investor

HNA Group, via its official WeChat account, announced (08-Dec-2021) that the management of its core aviation business, including Hainan Airlines, will be transferred to the strategic investor Liaoning Fangda Group, effective 08-Dec-2021. Gu Gang, an official appointed by local government to resolve the debt risks at the company, will no longer serve as the Communist Party secretary. [more - original PR - Chinese]

