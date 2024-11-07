HK Express COO: Passengers want self service '90% of the time'

HK Express chief operating officer (COO) Sinéad Conroy, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (06-Nov-2024) passengers "want a self service environment 90% of the time" and want to "take their own journey through the airport". Ms Conroy said HK Express is working with Hong Kong International Airport to offer mobile check in and self service bag drop, with no need for passengers to visit a service desk or check in kiosk. HK Express also plans to roll out app or kiosk check in at more airports and is aiming for 80% mobile services by 2026. She said HK Express views such "seamless" processes as "very much part of the future" for LCC passengers. Ms Conroy said passenger demand to get through the terminal quickly and depart on time are "key drivers" for the short haul and LCC market.