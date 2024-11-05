Heinemann Asia Pacific CEO to leave Heinemann Group

Gebr Heinemann announced (04-Nov-2024) Heinemann Asia Pacific CEO Marvin von Plato decided to leave Heinemann Group. Johannes Sammann takes over responsibility as the new CEO together with CFO Rajshree Dugar. Gebr Heinemann has decided to reorganise and consolidate its business activities in the Asia Pacific region. This step was taken in response to the significantly reduced purchasing power of the Chinese consumers coupled with lower international passenger numbers. Gebr Heinemann co CEO Raoul Spanger said: "We currently see no return to the normalisation we long believed in, and we will therefore reassess the basis of our business in the region". [more - original PR]