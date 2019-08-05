Heathrow workers to strike on 05/06-Aug-2019 after rejecting revised pay offer

Unite the Union confirmed (02-Aug-2019) 88% of its members employed at London Heathrow Airport rejected a revised pay offer from management and will go ahead with planned strike action on 05-Aug-2019 and 06-Aug-2019. It added two further groups of workers have also voted for strike action due to the ongoing pay dispute. Unite will enter into immediate talks convened by ACAS, advising Heathrow management to settle the dispute. Further strike action by over 4000 workers will take place on 23-Aug-2019 and 24-Aug-2019 if talks fail. [more - original PR]