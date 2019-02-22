22-Feb-2019 1:07 PM
Heathrow reports record financial performance in 2018
Heathrow reported (21-Feb-2019) the following financial highlights for 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018:
- Revenue: GBP2970 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
- Aeronautical: GBP1745 million, +1.7%;
- Retail: GBP716 million, +8.6%
- Retail concessions: GBP323 million, +6.3%;
- Catering: GBP61 million, +8.9%
- Other retail: GBP128 million, +17.4%;
- Car parking: GBP126 million, +5.0%;
- Adjusted EBITDA: GBP1837 million, +4.4%;
- EBITDA: GBP1954 million, +2.4%;
- Net profit: GBP333 million, -31.2%;
- Retail revenue per passenger: GBP8.94, +5.8%;
- Total assets: GBP15,667 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP591 million;
- Total liabilities: GBP18,303 million. [more - original PR]