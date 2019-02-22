Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Feb-2019 1:07 PM

Heathrow reports record financial performance in 2018

Heathrow reported (21-Feb-2019) the following financial highlights for 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018: 

  • Revenue: GBP2970 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
    • Aeronautical: GBP1745 million, +1.7%;
    • Retail: GBP716 million, +8.6%
      • Retail concessions: GBP323 million, +6.3%;
      • Catering: GBP61 million, +8.9%
      • Other retail: GBP128 million, +17.4%;
      • Car parking: GBP126 million, +5.0%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA: GBP1837 million, +4.4%;
  • EBITDA: GBP1954 million, +2.4%;
  • Net profit: GBP333 million, -31.2%;
  • Retail revenue per passenger: GBP8.94, +5.8%;
  • Total assets: GBP15,667 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP591 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP18,303 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More