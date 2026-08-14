Heart Aerospace completes first flight of 'world's largest electric aircraft'

Heart Aerospace received a US FAA special airworthiness certificate for its X1 demonstrator in the experimental category, authorising flight testing, and it prepared the aircraft for a first flight at Plattsburgh International Airport.1 Heart Aerospace also commenced taxi tests of the modified X1 at Plattsburgh, having originally built it as a full-scale ground demonstrator before converting it into a piloted flying testbed for the ES-30 programme.2