Heart Aerospace certified to commence flight tests

Heart Aerospace received (23-Jul-2026) a special airworthiness certificate in the experimental category from the US FAA for its X1 demonstrator aircraft. The certificate authorises Heart Aerospace to commence flight testing. The aircraft is undergoing preparations for its first flight at Plattsburgh International Airport. The full scale demonstrator of the 30 seat, hybrid-electric ES-30 production aircraft is expected to be "the largest electric aircraft ever flown". [more - original PR]