Heart Aerospace certified to commence flight tests
Heart Aerospace received (23-Jul-2026) a special airworthiness certificate in the experimental category from the US FAA for its X1 demonstrator aircraft. The certificate authorises Heart Aerospace to commence flight testing. The aircraft is undergoing preparations for its first flight at Plattsburgh International Airport. The full scale demonstrator of the 30 seat, hybrid-electric ES-30 production aircraft is expected to be "the largest electric aircraft ever flown". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Heart Aerospace commenced taxi tests of its X1 full-scale, piloted demonstrator at Plattsburgh International Airport, after originally building it as a ground demonstrator and then modifying it into a flying testbed for the planned ES-30 hybrid-electric regional aircraft1. It also relocated its corporate headquarters from Gothenburg to Los Angeles to support US product development and upcoming experimental flights of the X1 and future X2 prototype2.