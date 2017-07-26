Hawaiian Holdings outlines guidance for 3Q2107

Hawaiian Holdings stated (25-Jul-2017) it expects cost per ASM to increase 7% to 10% in 3Q2017, and operating revenue per ASM to increase 4.5% to 7.5% year-on-year. Hawaiian expects to consume 3% to 5% more gallons of fuel in 3Q2017, with an average economic cost of USD1.55 to USD1.65 per gallon. Hawaiian lowered its guidance range for economic fuel cost per gallon for FY2017, due to lower than expected year-to-date fuel costs and the forward fuel price curve as of 14-Jul-2017. [more - original PR]