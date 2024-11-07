Hangzhou Xiaoshan Airport vice GM: Chinese airports 'trying very hard' to simplify security

Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport vice GM Tommy Lai, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (06-Nov-2024) airports in mainland China face challenges in balancing the priorities of safety, security, efficiency and customer service. Mr Lai noted Hangzhou Xiaoshan Airport's 51 security channels are "barely enough" at morning peak times and Chinese airports are "trying very hard" to simplify security processes. He said it is "very important to use technology" such as CT scanners and millimetre wave scanners to improve passenger processing, but such technology is difficult to implement as budget constraints are "always an obstacle" to upgrades.