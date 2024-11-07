Hangzhou Xiaoshan Airport vice GM: CAAC makes 'good directional change' in regulating airports

Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport vice GM Tommy Lai, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (06-Nov-2024) CAAC has made a "good directional change" in regulating airports in recent years by adopting performance benchmarks and publishing the results. Mr Lai highlighted measures such as requiring all airports with more than 10 million passengers p/a to have an independent customer service department and the monitoring of on time performance, taxiing time and terminal processing time for passengers. Mr Lai said publishing the results creates "pressure" for airports to improve their performance.