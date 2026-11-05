Hamilton International Airport confirms 'largest dividend ever' following return to profitability

Hamilton International Airport announced (05-Nov-2026) plans to pay a NZD1 million (USD562,057) dividend to its five shareholding councils before 25-Dec-2026, the airport's "largest dividend ever". The dividend follows the airport's return to profitability for the first time since 2019, without relying on land sales or valuation adjustments. CEO Mark Morgan stated: "Our financial results reflect our first full 12 months of international services between Hamilton and Australia, plus the new jet services between Hamilton and Christchurch added during the year", adding: "Our property business contributed strongly to our balance sheet and there will be significant growth from that next year when we complete investment in the Precinct North business park". He concluded: "Our passenger numbers are at a record high with 530,000 passengers using Hamilton Airport last year heading to Sydney, the Gold Coast, Wellington and Christchurch. We need that growth to continue if we are to attract more airlines and build more routes out of Hamilton". [more - original PR]