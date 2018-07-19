19-Jul-2018 10:44 AM
Hainan Airlines developing international network in line with 'One Belt, One Road' initiative
Hainan Airlines reiterated (18-Jul-2018) plans to expand its international route network in line with the Chinese Government's 'One Belt, One Road' initiative. The carrier said it is becoming a key transportation provider for the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road by launching more than 100 air routes to countries and regions targeted by the initiative. In 1H2018, Hainan Airlines rolled out several long haul international services, including Haikou-Sydney, Shenzhen-Brussels, Shenzhen-Madrid, Changsha-London and Shenzhen-Tianjin-Vancouver. The launch of further services, including Guangzhou-Tel Aviv, Shenzhen-Zurich and Shenzhen-Vienna, is scheduled to follow in 2H2018. [more - original PR - Chinese]