Hahnair launches Distriply One in seven markets in Latin America and the Caribbean

Hahnair previously rolled out its NDC booking platform Distriply One across multiple European markets, including Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as Bulgaria, Slovenia and Cyprus, to enable travel consultants to access and book NDC fares.1 2 The product launched in May-2025 as the first offering under the Distriply brand, initially in the US, with Hahnair indicating further launches across Europe, Latin America and southern Africa.2 3 4