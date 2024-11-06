6-Nov-2024 11:37 AM
HACTL supporting airlines with carbon footprint: Executive director
Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) executive director commercial and business development Joanna Li, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "We are doing a lot of innovations with a lot of technology, we use robotics to improve work efficiency we are trying to trace our carbon footprint". Ms Li added: "We are also trying to support airlines with their carbon footprint".