Loading
6-Nov-2024 11:37 AM

HACTL supporting airlines with carbon footprint: Executive director

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) executive director commercial and business development Joanna Li, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "We are doing a lot of innovations with a lot of technology, we use robotics to improve work efficiency we are trying to trace our carbon footprint". Ms Li added: "We are also trying to support airlines with their carbon footprint".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More