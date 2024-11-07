HACTL chief executive: Sustainability is 'very dear to our heart'

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) chief executive Wilson Kwong, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (06-Nov-2024) sustainability is "very dear to our heart" and the company is pursuing sustainability initiatives through digitalisation, automation and collaboration with partners in areas such as waste management. Mr Kwong said HACTL is working with its airline customers and tenants and is incentivising terminal users to reduce energy consumption and waste.