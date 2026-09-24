Guyana Aviation Minister: 'Phenomenal growth' in airlines and pax traffic since 2020

Guyana's Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "We only have around a million people in Guyana so per capita, we are the largest producer of oil on Earth. In 2020 when we first took government, we had four airlines in Copa, American, Surinam and Caribbean Airlines. Today, we have 16". He continued: "That is a phenomenal growth. Our passengers in terms of growth is 400%, using 2020 as a baseline". [more - CAPA TV]