Gulf Air's first 787-9 to be delivered in late Apr-2018 and deployed to London in Jun-2018

Gulf Air announced (06-Apr-2018) plans to take delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft on 27-Apr-2018. The aircraft is configured with 26 Falcon Gold Class seats and 256 economy class seats and will be deployed on Bahrain-London Heathrow service from 15-Jun-2018. The carrier will receive five 787-9s by the end of 2018, another two by the end of 2019 and another three by the end of 2020. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

