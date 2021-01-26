Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport ranked busiest airport in the world in 2020

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, via its official Weibo account, announced (25-Jan-2021) it was the ranked as the busiest airport in the world in terms of passenger numbers in 2020, with 43.8 million passengers. According to CAPA Airport Database, Guangzhou Airport was ranked 11th globally in terms of passengers in 2019. As previously reported by CAPA, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which has been ranked the busiest airport in the world, handled 42.9 million passengers in 2020, a decline of 61.2%.