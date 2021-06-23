Guam Government approves 'Air V&V' vaccination travel package scheme

Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) announced (22-Jun-2021) Guam's Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and the Department of Public Health and Social Services approved the 'Air V&V' programme, enabling visitors to book combined vacation and vaccination (V&V) packages. The travel packages include transport to and from the airport, three COVID-19 tests, administration of two vaccine doses, health monitoring and digital vaccination records. Travellers must undergo a seven day quarantine upon arrival to Guam, at their own cost. Travellers will also undergo a COVID-19 test prior to departure and will be issued with a vaccination record and health authority record. Packages are available for US citizens, green card holders and non-US citizens. GVB president and CEO Carl T C Gutierrez commented: "This programme captures a unique demographic of travellers around the world that are tired of waiting to get vaccinated in this pandemic". [more - original PR]