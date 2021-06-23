Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Jun-2021 10:38 AM

Guam Government approves 'Air V&V' vaccination travel package scheme

Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) announced (22-Jun-2021) Guam's Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and the Department of Public Health and Social Services approved the 'Air V&V' programme, enabling visitors to book combined vacation and vaccination (V&V) packages. The travel packages include transport to and from the airport, three COVID-19 tests, administration of two vaccine doses, health monitoring and digital vaccination records. Travellers must undergo a seven day quarantine upon arrival to Guam, at their own cost. Travellers will also undergo a COVID-19 test prior to departure and will be issued with a vaccination record and health authority record. Packages are available for US citizens, green card holders and non-US citizens. GVB president and CEO Carl T C Gutierrez commented: "This programme captures a unique demographic of travellers around the world that are tired of waiting to get vaccinated in this pandemic". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More