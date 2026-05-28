Grupo SATA publishes privatisation framework for Azores Airlines

Grupo SATA published (27-May-2026) the framework for the sale of at least 75% of Azores Airlines' share capital in the Official Gazette. The approved procedure includes an initial qualification stage for interested parties, followed by the submission of non-binding proposals and then binding proposals supported by due diligence. As previously reported by CAPA, minimum obligations to be assumed by a potential buyer include maintaining Azores Airlines' headquarters in the Azores for at least 30 months, safeguarding existing jobs and guaranteeing the continuity of air connections between the Azores and the Portuguese mainland and other destinations. [more - original PR]