Groningen Eelde Airport unveils hydrogen powered GPU

Groningen Eelde Airport unveiled (01-Jun-2023) a hydrogen powered ground power unit (GPU) to power aircraft. The equipment was developed in collaboration with New Energy Coalition, the Province of Drenthe, KLM Equipment Services, HyTrEc2, the University of Groningen and Holthausen Clean Technologies. As previously reported by CAPA, the GPU will be powered by green hydrogen, generated by solar panels installed at the airport. The airport stated the equipment is the first of its type worldwide. [more - original PR - Dutch]