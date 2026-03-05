Loading
Grenada launches online arrival form for travellers

Grenada Tourism Authority, via its official Facebook account, announced (02-Mar-2026) the Grenada Online ED Card Platform is now live. Travellers can complete their ED Card online before arrival in Grenada, facilitating a faster entry process.

Eastern Central Caribbean Bank reported Grenada recorded 10,508 visitor arrivals in Sep-2024 (-4.4% year-on-year), including 4683 from the US (+2.7%) and 1433 from the UK (-4.1%).1 interCaribbean Airways planned to launch twice weekly Grenada-Georgetown service from 01-Dec-2024 using Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.2 Air Niugini confirmed Papua New Guinea mandated a digital arrival card from 01-Oct-2025 for all inbound travellers.3

