Greater Bay Airlines exploring long haul services to North America with 787s: CEO

Greater Bay Airlines CEO Liza Ng, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) "Right now we have to get a new Boeing 737 MAX 9 first and build our network then we will consider a firm order of 787s, this will allow us to start long haul flying". Ms Ng said the carrier would look to launch services to long haul destinations in North America with the 787s.