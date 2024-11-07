7-Nov-2024 9:15 AM
Greater Bay Airlines CEO: We had advantages as a new airline following COVID-19
Greater Bay Airlines CEO Liza Ng, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) the carrier faced issues with manpower shortages and ground handling when borders reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms Ng said: "As a new airline that didn't exist before COVID, we had the advantage of being small so we could be more agile and make decisions faster than bigger airlines".