Loading
7-Nov-2024 9:15 AM

Greater Bay Airlines CEO: We had advantages as a new airline following COVID-19

Greater Bay Airlines CEO Liza Ng, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) the carrier faced issues with manpower shortages and ground handling when borders reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms Ng said: "As a new airline that didn't exist before COVID, we had the advantage of being small so we could be more agile and make decisions faster than bigger airlines".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More